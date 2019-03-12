Dizzy Serena Williams retires due to viral illness

Updated: Mar 12, 2019, 08:14 IST | AFP

Muguruza was leading 6-3, 1-0 when Williams called it a day in the battle of former World No. 1's because of a viral illness

Serena Williams before retiring due to a medical issue. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams's first tournament since the Australian Open came to an abrupt end on Sunday as the ailing 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from her third-round WTA match against Garbine Muguruza at Indian Wells.

Muguruza was leading 6-3, 1-0 when Williams called it a day in the battle of former World No. 1's because of a viral illness. "Before the match, I did not feel great, and then it just got worse with every second; extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue," Williams said in comments released via tournament organisers.

The 10th-seeded American, continuing to work her way back up the rankings in the wake of time off to have a baby, had made a strong start, winning the first three games.

But she called for the trainer after dropping six straight. After a long talk with medical personnel, Williams took to the court for the second set, but after Muguruza held serve at love, Williams called a halt. "By the score, it might have looked like I started well, but I was not feeling at all well physically," Williams said.

