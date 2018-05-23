DJ Avicii's family reveals funeral details

DJ Avicii's family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to him



DJ Avicii. Pic/Avicii's Instagram account

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii has revealed that the late star's funeral will be a private affair. "There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii. The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim," the family said, as reported by Billboard.

"They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming," the statement added.

The superstar DJ-producer-artist was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20. The artist, known for songs such as 'Wake Me Up', 'Lonely Together', and 'Levels,' had retired from tours in 2016 due to health issues.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text