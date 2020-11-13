DJ Chetas not involved in cricket betting racket: Mumbai police

The Mumbai Crime Investigating Unit (CIU) probing the IPL betting racket has not identified any role of DJ Chetas in the case yet. The police had called Chetas for questioning twice last week and recorded his statement.

On October 30, the CIU unit of Mumbai Police had busted a cricket betting racket and arrested four persons in connection with the case. At that time, the police were on the lookout for six more accused, including DJ Chetas.

An officer from the CIU unit on condition of anonymity told Mid-day, "DJ Chetas' name surfaced during the interrogation of the arrested accused. We had called him for interrogation on November 5 and 6. We checked his mobile phone, call records and WhatsApp chat history and tallied it with the records of the arrested accused and others wanted in the case, but nothing suspicious has come out so far. DJ Chetas has not revealed any role in the cricket betting case. We let him go after recording his statement."

DJ Chetas said that he was called twice for interrogation. "CIU unit's API Santosh Kotwal and other officials interrogated me for hours. They checked my phone, mails, and WhatsApp chat history but nothing has come out. I was never involved in this kind of activity. I am a professional DJ and composing music is my profession. I have achieved this position with great effort."

He added, "The arrival of my name in the category of crime has shocked my image immensely. It has also affected my profession, but now I am happy that the police have investigated the case and it has come out that I am not involved in cricket betting or any other crime."

