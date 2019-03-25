DJ Edward Maya: I find myself in India's music

music

Stereo Love hitmaker Edward Maya on his love for India as he takes off on a tour to promote his next

Edward Maya

Creating a melodious EDM track for his debut vehicle in 2009, Edward Maya, with Stereo Love, delivered a number that continues to be considered a classic among music aficionados. In the years that followed, the Romanian DJ often spoke about being mesmerised by the Indian music culture, making the country a place he is certain to frequent when on tour. Maya, who was in India last week to promote his latest release, Harem, is currently showcasing his upcoming album and art concept show, The Legends of Mayavin.

"For the first time, I came to India [to present] a small part of a grand concert [show], which I have worked on over the last few years. The Legends of Mayavin includes ethnic instruments from Europe and Asia, including the pipe, flute and bansuri, along with electronic rhythms," Maya tells mid-day over e-mail. The show sees him transform his songs into concert suites, and attempts to preserve ancient world melodies to present them to the new generation.

India, he suggests, is an important market for an artiste like him, given that his music is "a fusion of genders and cultures". He adds, "[As one who has been] working in the cinematographic music industry, I found the Mumbai [award show] experience pleasant. It is as beautiful and sumptuous as the Cannes or Oscars. In my latest single, Harem, the choreography and the bansuri [section] have been inspired by India. I find myself in this culture, and in Indian music."

The musician's stint in the country may have been short-lived this time, but, he suggests, an array of projects is likely to bring him back. "I can't wait to finalise my first project for a Bollywood movie. I will also, for the first time, hold master-classes in music and [conduct] an international music camp in an unprecedented [manner]. I will collaborate with composers and producers from India. Finally, since I have practised yoga for 15 years, I will share [instances of] how meditation and a spiritual approach to life, have brought me success."

He chooses to remain mum when prodded on the specifics of his associations, but reveals, "I have been influenced by Kanika Kapoor and Badshah in Bollywood, and Sunanda Sharma in Punjabi music. I plan to fuse Romanian dance music with Bollywood and Punjabi beats, since, I have realised that Indian music is driven by melody and percussion."

Also Read: Edward Maya wants to work with Priyanka Chopra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates