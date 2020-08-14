DJ Halli, KG Halli to be under Section 144 till August 15 morning

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15, Bengaluru CP Kamal Pant said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with the chief minister and senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai said. The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police.

Murthy's siblings face vandalism too

In the recent Bengaluru riots on Tuesday night, it was not only Congress MLA Akanda Srinivas Murthy, who suffered arson and vandalism but his siblings also bore the brunt, he said on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever