DJ Ryan Nogar is setting the nights on fire at Hammerzz, Goa's first Luxury Nightclub

Under dazzling laser lights, distinct LED walls, roaring speakers, with one arm swaying in the air and the other outstretched at a music console playing in front of a enthusiastic crowd stands the Music Magician of a premier night club in Goa - DJ Ryan Nogar.

You will find a massive audience every weekend at Hammerzz Nightclub, grooving away to the tunes of the Goa's most popular DJ - Ryan Nogar. Currently the resident DJ at Hammerzz - a luxury night club in Goa providing a mind-blowing, electrifying and illuminating Clubbing experience - DJ Ryan’s versatility and depth of talent makes the nightlife party scene arguably the best in Goa.

Hammerzz is recently back with a bang with all safety protocols in order, helping guests unleash their wild side withnon-stop music through the night, played and mixed by none other than DJ Ryan Nogar. Best known for his House, Progressive, Mainstream Club Music, his soundtracks go from intense and hard to familiar and fun, then subdued and back again to being raucous; a mix which keeps the dance floor busy.

With nearly 15 years of experience as a houseand hip hop DJ, it's no surprise that when DJ Ryan Nogar teams up with other artists, they set the event on fire. Being the resident DJ at Hammerzz, DJ Ryan Nogar knows exactly how to get a party started while accommodating other artists on special nights. Roping in the perfect mix of DJs from across the country, Hammerzz nights boast offantastic vibes and energy,— brimming with everything from Commercial, Hip Hop, RnB, varied versions of House, Progressive, EDM and Retro & Bollywood — to warm up the crowds at Hammerzz. Says Ryan, 'I feel fortunate to share the stage with many Bollywood biggies and other DJ Artists. All of us have our unique DJing style and technique, but when we perform together at the parties at Hammerzz, we blend in well and arrive on the same wavelength to create the best party atmosphere and keep the crowd asking for more.'

So when he collaborates with other DJ artists at Hammerzz for those special nights and events, they become a dream team of dance floor eclecticism. Recently, DJ Ryan Nogar along with another trending Bollywood artist DJ Ali Merchant rocked last Friday night with their energetic 'Lights All Night' at Hammerzz. And there's more. DJ Ryan Nogar alongside other resident DJs hooked all the party girls at the 'Ladies and Models Night' Wednesdays at Hammerzz. Yet another recent Saturday night party featured DJ Ryan Nogar mixing tunes with other rockstars like DJs Wish, Macattack, also rocking the Diwali special with DJ's Navin and Brainwash.

So if your plans include Goa, make sure you don’t check-out without indulging in your weekends at the most luxurious nightclub. From Bollywood to hip hop, brace yourself to dance away to all your current favourite sounds by DJ Ryan Nogar. With unmatched lighting effects and a top-notch sound system, DJ Ryan Nogar promises to take your nightlife in Goa experience at Hammerzz to the next level.

