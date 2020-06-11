DJ Shiva Manvi: Dreamer to Achiever

Everyone dreams of doing something which they love and making it a career. While most of the people get caught up doing regular 9 to 5 job, There are some special determined people who make their dreams come true and dedicate their life doing what they love. Shiva Manvi risked it all and is living his dream.

DJ Shiva Manvi left all of his insecurities, doubts behind and followed his dream. Since childhood, he was very fond of music and it always used to amaze him. As a child, he would record the songs on his Walkman and play it on loop till he tunes it to his head. That was the starting point of his dream which he would later realise that- this is something he truly loves. With life going on with its pace Shiva's interest grew in music and he would go to night clubs and get amazed by the musical environment. At that moment when EDM wasn't even a big movement in India, he decided to go after his passion and become a DJ. It was hard convincing his parents and explaining this to them but he took the shot, dropped out of engineering to pursue that one thing Music that he always loved.

Today with all of his hard work and dedication Shiva Manvi is recognized as one of the best DJ and EDM Artists of India. In his journey, he has performed with almost every Indian and International DJ’s at the biggest Indian EDM music festivals. Taking his inspirations from international artists like David Guetta and Don Diablo, he has carved his own space in the EDM scene and has come up as a Unique, innovative, and versatile Artist. All these years of hard work have paid him well and he has become a Dreamer to Achiever in its true sense.

