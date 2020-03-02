Five years ago, when DJ Sunny Deepak googled the word 'DJ' ( Disc Jockey), he was looking for a break from his mundane life.

After working as an Imaging Analyst executive with a leading MNC, he gained the skills and expertise that would easily helped him climb the ranks. But he didn't want that life. Sunny decided to give up the perks of a safe job career to dive into unknown waters.

"My job was getting too monotonous. There was no scope to show (your) creative side," he says.

Cut to 2019. He has done over 200 Baraat processions and many clubs, weddings and other social events both in India and internationally, and built his brand as a DJ.

Desk job to a DJ

"After I completed my college in 2014 , I joined a job in Amazon.com, a 9-5 job to play it safe. I was really passionate about music and had visited a lot of (music) clubs and band events as I was in a Band too, I had a lot of musician friends in India and was always listening to new genres of music. As a result, I had been exposed to a wide range of genres from Rock to Bollywood to Commercial. I thought about becoming a DJ and asked myself: What is the worst thing that can happen? I may not succeed. But I won't give up without trying. I quit my 9-5 job and flew to Mumbai to study Music Production and learn the Art Of Mixing."

The Struggle

"I got my first residency (to perform as resident DJ) in one of the pubs in Nungamabakkam. The crowd wasn't great, but I kept practising. My family and friends supported me a lot during my initial days. I'd practise even when the club was empty. It didn't pay my bills, but I didn't want to give up so soon. I was learning something new every day and had faith in myself. In December 2016 I got my first big break to play for very big wedding apart from the usual ones. That year, I spent my chunk of money on my photoshop and got professional pictures to make my portfolio which is really important. When I started off, I knew what direction I wanted to take. I didn't want to be just another DJ playing at a music club; I wanted to build a brand for myself and be an Entertainment package."

It is very important for a DJ to know how to handle the mic. You have to know how to engage your crowd. The next thing that needs your attention is your tracklist. A DJ's success also depends on how you carry yourself, your social media presence and the quality of your remixes.

