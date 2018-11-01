Djokovic to be crowned No. 1 as Rafael Nadal pulls out

tennis

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters yesterday guaranteeing Novak Djokovic's return to the World No. 1 spot. Announcing his withdrawal at a hastily arranged press conference Nadal said: "My abdominal muscles haven't felt good for the past few days, especially on serve, doctors recommended that I didn't play."

Djokovic arrived in Paris knowing that he would regain the top spot he relinquished two years ago if he bettered the Spaniard's performance at the indoor event he has won four times. The Wimbledon and US Open champion becomes the first player to start the season outside the top 20 and end up top of the ATP rankings since Marat Safin in 2000.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion had begun his pursuit of the top spot in encouraging fashion with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Joao Sousa on Tuesday, his 19th consecutive win. For Nadal it means delaying his long awaited comeback from injury which has kept him sidelined since the US Open.

