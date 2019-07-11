DK Shivakumar, Milind Deora barred from meeting Karnataka MLAs

national

Both were detained and later released; the dissident MLAs did not want to meet the Karnataka minister

A picture tweeted by Milind Deora shows him and DK Shivakumar in police custody. Pic /twitter

Congress leader Milind Deora, who joined party colleague DK Shivakumar in trying to pacify rebel Karnataka legislators, on Wednesday appealed to all the dissidents to return to their state and resolve the issues through constitutional means.

"All Karnataka MLAs should immediately return to Bengaluru and go to the State Legislative Assembly and resolve the issue through constitutional means," said Deora.

The Congress and JDS leaders who resigned as MLAs are staying at a hotel in Mumbai. Deora, Shivakumar and many others accompanying them were detained by police outside the Renaissance — Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, as they camped in the vicinity in an attempt to reason with the disgruntled legislators. Section 144 has been imposed in the Powai police station limits where the hotel is located.

Mumbai Police took all the detained to Kalinga University rest house. "We were protesting peacefully and there was no provocation. The use of police force and state machinery was unconstitutional," said Deora. However, they were released in the evening while the "police took DK Shivakumar to the airport for forcibly sending him back to Bengaluru," informed the office of Deora.

"I am still confident that all MLAs will come back and we all will be one once again. I wanted to stay and meet MLAs but Police is pushing me to the airport for deporting me to Bengaluru," said Shivakumar.

The 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JDS have expressed their wish to not meet Shivakumar, who seemed adamant at brokering a solution to the crisis looming over the coalition.

The 13-month old Congress-JD (S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S)coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225 member Assembly is 113.

Tweet talk

Milind Deora @milinddeora:

I have just been released by @MumbaiPolice after being detained for 3 hours. Today is a black day for Mumbai & Indian democracy. Mumbai stands firmly behind @INCKarnataka in its fight to uphold constitutional propriety. Grateful to @INCMumbai & @mumbai_pyc for standing by me

