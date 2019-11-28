DMER will conduct an inquiry in Prince Rajbhar death

This image has been used for representational purposes only

While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared that the death of the Prince Rajbhar is an accident the inquiry will be conducted by Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

Prince suffered 22 per cent burns in the fire that occurred on November 7 and subsequently, lost his left arm due to severe wounds. The two-month-old child succumbed to death in the last week. Corporators from all parties demanded inquiry from the third party after BMC administration clarified in the report that it was merely an accident and there was no negligence.

In a written reply to corporations queries, BMC administration mentioned that the inquiry will be conducted by DMER and the action will be taken after the administrative as well as police inquiry. It is also written in the reply that the death occurred due to thermal burn, septicemic shock (infection in the blood) and atrial septal defect.

Meanwhile, the BMC handed over Rs 10 lakh compensation to the child parents.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates