DMK flays EC for not announcing bypolls in Tamil Nadu

national

Defending the Chief Secretary's communication, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said in Madurai that the government has the responsibility to apprise the commission of the prevailing situation in the state

DMK chief M K Stalin

DMK chief M K Stalin Sunday flayed the Election Commission for not announcing byelections to two Tamil Nadu assembly constituencies citing monsoon as the reason and said it was not a 'justifiable' decision. Expressing 'surprise' at the EC's decision, he said by-elections had been held in the state in the past during the North East Monsoon season, between October-December.

The bypoll for RK Nagar constituency, held to fill the vacancy caused by the death of late chief minister Jayalalithaa, was conducted only during the monsoon season in December last year, he pointed out. The Election Commission while announcing poll schedule for five states and byelections in Karnataka Saturday had said Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan had written a letter asking the commission not to announce the poll dates as there was forecast of cyclones and rains in the state.

"The EC putting off bypolls citing a letter by the state Chief Secretary and the monsoon does not appear to be a unbiased and justifiable decision," Stalin said in a statement. Bypolls are due in Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram assembly constituencies which fell vacant following the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on August 7 and AIADMK MLA AK Bose on August 2 respectively. Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat had said the EC would announce the bypoll after ascertaining the situation. Stalin said bypolls for three assembly constituencies in the state when Jayalalithaa was hospitalised in 2016 were also held during monsoon season in November.

Claiming that the ruling AIADMK was afraid of facing elections, he accused it of avoiding the bypolls through the Chief Secretary. Senior AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai sought to dismiss the opposition party's charge and said the EC was an independent and powerful body which none can influence. Defending the Chief Secretary's communication, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said in Madurai that the government has the responsibility to apprise the commission of the prevailing situation in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever