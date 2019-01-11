DMK President M.K. Stalin rules out alliance with PM Modi-led BJP

national

His rejection comes a day after Modi declared that the party's doors are open for alliances and it cherishes its old friends

M. K. Stalin

DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday categorically ruled out any alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DMK was a coalition partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the DMK party will not align with BJP with Modi as the Prime Minister for the past four-and-half years.

On Thursday, Modi had said: "A strong NDA is an article of faith for us. It is not a compulsion. Even when the BJP won a majority on its own, we preferred to run the government with our allies. We cherish our old friends and our doors are always open for parties. But more than political issues, the winning alliance is the alliance of the people."

He was interacting with booth level BJP workers of five parliamentary constituencies of Arakkonam, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode and Krishnagiri.

Modi was replying to a query on whether the BJP will ally with the ruling AIADMK, DMK or megastar Rajinikanth, who is yet to float a political party, in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Atalji brought a new culture in Indian politics - that is of successful coalition politics. He gave top importance to regional aspirations. He showed that the Centre and the state can work together for the welfare of our nation.

"But Atalji indeed was in direct contrast to the Congress which has never cared for regional aspirations. Congress ill-treated regional parties, regional aspirations and regional people because they felt that they alone have the right to be in power," Modi said.

Stalin termed Modi's statement as strange and surprising that he is following late Vajpayee's political culture.

According to Stalin, the DMK was part of NDA government led by Vajpayee to provide a stable government under the framework of Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

Stalin said the DMK came out of NDA once voices of communalism were raised.

He said Modi is not Vajpayee. And under the Modi government, the rights of Tamil Nadu were snatched.

