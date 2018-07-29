DMK President M Karunanidhi still in ICU, doctors confident about his recovery

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu met Karunanidhi at the hospital and enquired about his health

Karunanidhi

DMK President M. Karunanidhi's condition continues to be stable on Sunday and doctors are confident of his recovery, said a senior party official. The 94-year-old veteran politician was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital here at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped.

Following treatment, Karunanidhi's blood pressure has stabilized but he continues to be in ICU. "His condition continues to be stable. The doctors are confident that he would recover and go home," a party official told IANS on the condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu met Karunanidhi at the hospital and enquired about his health.

Naidu tweeted: "Met his family members and doctors and enquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery."

The DMK said in a statement that Naidu was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. They spoke to doctors. Naidu also met Karunanidhi's son and DMK leader M.K. Stalin at the hospital.

On Saturday night too, the hospital said Karunanidhi's condition was stable with active medical support. DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan on Saturday said that Karunanidhi would be in the hospital for two more days.

