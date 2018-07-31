DMK President M. Karunanidhi to have extended stay in hospital

Karunanidhi, who occupied the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's chair for five times and who has never lost an election in the 13 times he has contested, was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on July 28 following a drop in blood pressure

M Karunanidhi

DMK President M. Karunanidhi will have to remain in the Kauvery Hospital for an extended period owing to age-related health issues including altered liver function, the hospital said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on the 94-year-old veteran politician, the hospital said: "Although there has been resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters."

Karunanidhi, who occupied the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's chair for five times and who has never lost an election in the 13 times he has contested, was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on July 28 following a drop in blood pressure.

"He was resuscitated and stabilised in the ICU (intensive care unit) and managed by a team of doctors and nurses," the statement said.

"There was a setback on his clinical condition on July 29 due to difficulty in breathing. He responded well to medical management and his vital signs are gradually normalised," the statement said.

According to the hospital, Karunanidhi continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited Karunanidhi at the hospital.

Gandhi enquired about Karunanidhi's health from the doctors as well as his son and DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

Speaking to reporters later, Gandhi said: "I wanted to come and see Karunanidhiji and stand with him. I met him. He is fine and stable."

Gandhi said Karunanidhi had the spirit of Tamil Nadu people in him. "He (Karunanidhi) is a very tough person. He is stable.

"We have a long relationship with him. Soniaji sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi's family," Gandhi said, referring to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

On July 26, Kauvery Hospital said Karunanidhi was being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids at his home.

