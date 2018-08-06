DMK President M Karunanidhi's health deteriorates as next 24 hours very crucial

national

Karunanidhi

DMK President M. Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated and his response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis, Kauvery Hospital said on Monday.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," a hospital statement said. "He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," it said.

The 94-year-old Karunanidhi, who has been the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on July 28 after a dip in his blood pressure.

