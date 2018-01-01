DMK says Rajinikanth aligning with BJP, may not fare well in politics

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has played down superstar Rajinikanth's announcement of joining politics and said the actor would not fare well in it as he was aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)



Tamil actor Rajinikanth gestures at his fans after announcing his political debut on the final day of his six-day-long meet with fans, in Chennai on Sunday. The announcement ended the years of speculation about his joining of politics. Pic/PTI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has played down superstar Rajinikanth's announcement of joining politics and said the actor would not fare well in it as he was aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 'He has knowingly or unknowingly created a perception that he is aligned with the BJP or rather the BJP is aligning with him,' DMK spokesperson A. Saravanan told ANI, and added that the BJP too has sent out a similar message.

'People will certainly not be very enthusiastic about it because they may like Rajinikanth as an individual person, but if he is going to create the perception that will be difficult for the people of Tamil Nadu to accept. We know how the BJP has been faring well in the state of Tamil Nadu and how the BJP has always given Tamil Nadu a step-motherly treatment,' Saravanan opined.

Saravanan also commented on Rajinikanth's statement regarding the need for spiritual politics sans caste and religion barriers. 'In the land of the Dravidian ideology which has ruled the roost for the last 50 years, how this spiritual politics will take place is again a big question mark,' he said.

