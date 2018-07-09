DMK to host meeting of opposition leaders in Chennai

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva met Kejriwal on Monday at his residence and extended him an invitation on behalf of his party leader M.K. Stalin

MK Stalin/AFP

In the run up to the general elections next year, the DMK is organising a show of strength of opposition parties by inviting top political leaders to a meeting on federal structure in Chennai on August 30.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), General Secretaries of CPI and CPI-M Sudhakar Reddy and Sitaram Yechury, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among those invited to the event.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva met Kejriwal on Monday at his residence and extended him an invitation on behalf of his party leader M.K. Stalin. The Chief Minister has accepted the invitation, sources close to him said. DMK's effort to unite parties opposed to the BJP comes in the midst of churning in national parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever