DMK vows action on Jaya's 'mysterious' death if voted to power

Lashing out at both the AIADMK and BJP led governments at the Centre, he said Tamil Nadu could grow only if the two incumbent regimes were dislodged

M K Stalin

DMK chief M K Stalin Wednesday said the 'mystery' over late Chief Minsiter J Jayalalithaa's death persisted and asserted that if his party was voted to power people found guilty of causing her demise would be put behind the bars. Proper medical bulletins were not issued on her treatment and health condition, he said addressing people of a village here as part of the DMK's state-wide outreach programme of panchayats.

"Make a note, it will be my first task to find out who was behind her death and put them in jail after the formation of government by the DMK," he said citing the ongoing probe by a commission of inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016 after prolonged illness. His comments come days after the commission raised several questions, including on why an angiogram was not performed on her during hospitalisation.

Citing the ongoing probe by the commission into the circumstances surrounding her death, Stalin said, The DMK leader who is also the Leader of Opposition said when the late DMK patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi was hospitalised last year medical bulletins were issued to keep people posted on the developments. Jayalalithaa was DMK's political rival and although "we may not like her...she was a elected by the people and she was Chief Minsiter when she passed away," he said.

Reiterating his party's demand for a CBI probe into her death, Stalin alleged the ruling AIADMK was afraid of a probe by the Central agency as "truths," would tumble out. Lashing out at both the AIADMK and BJP led governments at the Centre, he said Tamil Nadu could grow only if the two incumbent regimes were dislodged.

