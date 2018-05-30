DMK walks out of Tamil Nadu assembly over Tuticorin rage

Chief Minister K Palaniswami says the police action was 'unavoidable'



District Collector Sandeep Nanduri along with other officials seal the main gate of the Sterlite copper unit, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The violent protests and police firing in Tuticorin that claimed 13 lives rocked the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday with Chief Minister K Palaniswami maintaining that police action was "unavoidable" even as the main Opposition DMK staged a walked out over the issue. On the violent incidents that occurred on May 22 in Tuticorin, Palaniswami said measures like teargas and baton-charge were used against those who indulged in violence.

"In unavoidable circumstances, police personnel were forced to take action," he said in a report tabled in the House in an apparent reference to the police firings. He appealed to the people of Tuticorin not to succumb to instigations by anyone and cooperate for continuation of peace.

Soon after the question hour, Leader of the Opposition, M K Stalin, attired in black, targeted the government for issuing a government order (GO) for the closure of the Vedanta group's copper plant in Tuticorin rather than convening the Cabinet and taking a policy decision in this regard.

Calling the issuance of GO an "eye wash", tantamount to signalling the Sterlite management to approach the court, the DMK leader said the move was similar to what was done in 2013 in the issue.