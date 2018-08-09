DMK wins burial battle as High Court orders for space at Marina

national

A division bench comprising Acting CJ Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar passed the order on a petition filed by DMK at a hearing, marked by heated arguments by counsels representing the petitioner and government

DMK leader M K Stalin breaks down after the Madras high court verdict

The Madras HC allowed the burial of Karunanidhi on the Marina Beach, observing that there was no legal impediment in providing a place there. A division bench comprising Acting CJ Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar passed the order on a petition filed by DMK at a hearing, marked by heated arguments by counsels representing the petitioner and government.



DMK workers mourn the death of their party chief Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall on Wednesday

It directed the state to forthwith provide place for a decent burial of Karunanidhi, within the precincts of the burial place of DMK founder C N Annadurai in consonance with the rough sketch submitted by the petitioner. "There is no legal impediment for not allotting the place," the bench said after hearing counsels.

Parliament adjourned as a mark of respect

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday evening. The 94-year-old DMK patriarch served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for five times but was never a member of Parliament.

Cong hails HC order

Congress termed the Madras HC ruling allowing Kanunanidhi's burial at Chennai's Marina beach as a huge setback for "proxy callers of Delhi Durbar conspiring to deny" the DMK patriarch his rightful burial place.

Stalin pens a note

Stalin has penned an emotional letter for his father. In his moving letter, Stalin asked the DMK chief, "I have always called you as Thalaivare (leader). Shall I address you as Appa once at least now?"

PM pays homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late DMK chief at Rajaji Hall and briefly met members of his family. Clad in white, Modi laid a wreath at Karunanidhi's feet and bowed before his mortal remains.

'we will not see the likes of kalaignar again'

Sonia Gandhi,

UPA chairperson

'We shall not see the likes of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people'

Mamata Banerjee,

WB chief minister

'I was unhappy yesterday, as the govt did not allow the Marina beach burial. I had called the CM but he was unavailable. I also called the PM in this regard'

Maithripala Sirisena,

Sri Lankan President

'The death of M Karunanidhi deeply disturbed me. I express my deepest sympathy for everyone, including his family and supporters, who have been saddened by the loss of Anna'

Succession war

* M K Alagiri and M K Stalin, the two sons of the DMK doyen, have been at loggerheads for years now before the former was expelled from the party in 2014.

* Alagiri, in political exile since his expulsion and living in faraway Madurai, was with the family during Karunanidhi's last days. A senior DMK leader said there was no chance of the party getting caught in a succession battle again.

* Asked if Stalin will formally take over the reins of the party, he replied in the affirmative, insisting due steps will be taken for his ascension.

* Though the sibling rivalry for control of levers of power in the organisation was present for a long time, it came out in the open in January 2014 when Karunanidhi said Alagiri had talked about the death of Stalin.

