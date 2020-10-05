DNA test to decide parents of 2 newborn babies after goof-up by nurse post-delivery

A goof-up by a nurse, who handed over the baby to the wrong family at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district has led to confusion between parents of two newborns. The conflict between two couples laying claim over a newborn male child will now be resolved through a DNA test based on the recommendation of an inquiry committee.

According to the authorities of Government Jai Prakash district hospital, a woman delivered a male child at 10.35 am on Thursday through caesarean, while another woman, who was to undergo caesarean (on another table in the same operation theatre) gave birth to a female child at 10.53 am, reports Hindustan Times.

While families of both the women were waiting outside the operation theatre, a nurse who is on contract with the hospital, came out of the operation theatre and handed over the male child to the family of the woman who was yet to undergo the C-section.

The nurse realised her mistake as soon as she returned to the operation theatre and rushed back outside to tell the family that it was not their child, thus leading to a ruckus.

"A three-member inquiry committee was constituted on objections raised by the relatives. The committee arrived at the conclusion that the woman who gave birth to the female child (at 11.53 am), operated upon by Dr Shraddha Agrawal, was immediately told about the gender of the baby. The woman too confirmed this before her family and also a police officer. But given the objections raised by her family, a DNA test has been recommended by the committee. The nurse Surekha Wilson has been shifted to another ward," an official communication by the hospital read.

A doctor from the hospital said, "Since both the women are to remain in the hospital for about a week for post-surgery care, the DNA test will be conducted on both the babies during the period and the issue will be resolved scientifically, most probably before they are discharged from the hospital. However, both the women have their babies with them and are breastfeeding them."

