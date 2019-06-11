Do I approach her on social media?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have had a huge crush on this girl from my office for a year now but haven't been able to have a conversation with her. I know she's on Facebook though, and have been wondering if it's okay to add her as a friend and then introduce myself. I don't know how she will react, so I have been wary, but I can't think of any other way of reaching out and getting to know her. She knows I work at the same office, obviously, because we see each other almost daily. What do you suggest I do? Does this sound like a creepy thing to do?

It isn't creepy, but I can't figure out what prevents you from simply approaching her at the office and introducing yourself. There must be a million ways of running into her and asking her out. Adding someone on Facebook is fine, provided you offer some kind of preamble on why you have decided to add her. I would still recommend a face-to-face conversation first though, because it will allow her to gauge what kind of a person you are and probably make her more amenable to accepting your request online. If you have a crush on her, you don't have to tell her how you feel right at the start. It makes more sense to ask her out, give her a chance to consider whether she wants to spend time with you, and get to know her a little better. You have already waited for a year, so I suggest you try this.

My friend's neighbour always smiles at me when I visit his house and I think she likes me. I don't want to ask my friend to introduce me to her though, because I think he likes her too and this may upset him. How do I find out if she has feelings for me?

Why does your friend have to get involved? If someone smiles at you, what stops you from simply striking up a conversation on your own?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

