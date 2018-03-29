Do not drive sports cars, protect your hamstring: Ryan Giggs tells Gareth Bale

The news comes after Giggs, who took charge as manager of the Wales national team earlier this year, banned his players from playing golf while on international duty



Gareth Bale

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs, 44, has urged Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, 28, to stop driving sports cars and opt for a Range Rover in order to protect his hamstring.



Ryan Giggs

The news comes after Giggs, who took charge as manager of the Wales national team earlier this year, banned his players from playing golf while on international duty, reported British tabloid, The Sun. The Welshman asked Bale to drive just one car and ensure the seat is properly adjusted to suit his body in the best way, since switching cars and a differing reach to the pedals, could make the player prone to hamstring injuries.

Giggs, in his first camp as manager, has also instructed Bale to avoid any demanding physical activity in his spare time, particularly things that strained his back, like swinging a golf club.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates