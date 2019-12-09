Do not give up in the fight for toilets

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Even after five years of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan being launched, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to build only 15 per cent of the total number of Individual Household Latrine toilets applied for under the mission. While 21,464 people had applied for individual toilets, BMC approved only 9,081 and has managed to build 3,222 till date, there are 33 toilets that are still under construction.

One of the primary reasons is the non-availability of sewer lines, said the civic body. While there are problems as slums do not have space and it is impossible to lay sewer lines in the narrow spaces between hutments, we should make every effort to have as many toilets as possible.

Look for a way to surmount these challenges and construct more toilet blocks in public areas so that people can use those. Meanwhile, look at the maintenance and functionality of existing toilets. Construct toilets at a proper location.

Recently, public money went to waste after three e-toilets on the promenade in Colaba, near the Radio Club had to be dismantled. The e-toilets were in a prime tourist spot but were buffeted by winds and waves, especially during monsoon, because they were on the promenade. Despite warnings and misgivings from locals, the toilets were installed. They were broken and abused and finally had to be removed. It was a classic case of myopia.

This paper has reported several cases where toilets have been locked and rendered of no use for several reasons. Either negligence, apathy or even the fact that a VIP (read: politician) has been unavailable to inaugurate the toilet block!

While efforts are on to increase individual toilets, let us ensure that existing ones are usable. Construct toilets in relevant public spaces. The figures may be disheartening but we have to seek solutions and not give up.

