Do not ignore Rahat Manzil's concerns

A report in this paper stated that after south Mumbai, residents of the Rahat Manzil building in Mahim have now blamed Metro III work for endangering their building

Last week, residents of an 80-year-old building in Mahim blamed a cement roof collapse on vibrations caused by ongoing the Metro III work in the area.

They are living in fear after one of their window parapets collapsed recently at night. They have pointed a finger at the ongoing underground Metro work in front of their building.

While officials said a structural audit of the building has been done and the vibration levels are monitored every time work is undertaken in front of the building, it is natural for the locals to fear what more could go wrong if work continues.

It is important that, if officials claim this is safe, they have a meeting with residents and locals, owners of shops and restaurants in the area fully outlining safety measures that are undertaken and honestly and convincingly answering questions and concerns about the current collapse.

This may sound fractious, which undoubtedly it will be, but locals have to be told why officials insist the building is safe. Experts need to be on board to talk to them. While that is one option, they must ensure a thorough investigation into this collapse.

Is there a basis for these fears? Are the residents' accusations valid? Metro officials have to get into this aspect. We cannot have a bigger tragedy happening, and then the familiar trope and finger-pointing.

This is a very serious occurrence and needs to be treated with the gravity it deserves.

Do not dismiss concerns like these as simply layperson fears. Give them the respect and weight they deserve. Start checking today and take measures accordingly. Ignoring this will be dangerous, take heed now.

