'Do not let this pandemic deter you,' says singer Abuzar Akhtar

For many people out there this lockdown has given them a chance to explore their inner self. Some of their passions that were tucked away in the corner due to their otherwise busy schedules. From cooking to gardening to writing, there are many old hobbies that are being pursued.

Singer Abuzar Akhtar who has done playback for Bollywood films, says he has found more time to explore the composer and the mentor side in him during the lockdown.

“While lockdown isn't new for me, as 10 years back I chose to become a stay at home dad, so I have experienced what it feels being home without work, spending time with your family. But I knew this Lockdown was different, this was more about keeping your head above the water, sustaining and surviving this phae. To keep myself busy I started doing more covers and live sessions for my fans to keep them entertained.

This Lockdown has given me more opportunities to keep doing what I love doing the most”, Abuzar says, adding that he is working on releasing some fantastic singles in the next few months.

Abuzar adds “I have composed many songs during the lockdown and I am waiting for the right time to start shooting. Lockdown in my case has been a blessing, it has given me more opportunities to make amazing songs and work on my voice. My advice to all your readers and my fans is, Do not let this pandemic deter you, keep working hard, keep on upgrading your skills and keep your spirits high. Make a small corner at home where you can spend time with yourself and there you go!”

We wish Abuzar Akhtar a great successful career. Keep listening to his songs on Spotify, Jio Saavn, Amazon, Soundcloud, YouTube, Instagram.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.