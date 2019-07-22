Do you know about this obsessed Indonesian fan of Parineeti Chopra?

bollywood

One of Parineeti Chopra's Indonesian fans is so obsessed with her that she has designed her home keeping the actor in mind. From bathrobes to towels and bags to wall décor, everything is dedicated to her cine idol.

The admirer has ensured that all her stuff has the actor's name inscribed on it. Chopra is now keen to meet her diehard fan who has been appreciating the actor's work since her debut film, Ishaqzaade (2012).

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is all geared up for her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The film is set up in the backdrop of these forced weddings and explores an unusual romance between Sidharth and Parineeti. While Sidharth plays Abhay Singh, who helms the gang for groom kidnapping in Bihar, Parineeti will be seen as Babli Yadav, a feisty small-town girl. Although the makers have a humourous approach to the subject, there is no taking away from the fact that a lot of marriages have been a result of this practice.

Jabariya Jodi is an entertaining, quirky film that also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

