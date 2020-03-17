Do you know how Gracy Singh squeezes out time to practice Bharatnatyam?

There is an old saying, "Everyone needs a hobby". No matter how busy our lives may be, having a hobby has its pluses. It brings us joy and enriches our lives and gives us something to do during our free time as well as affords us the opportunity to learn something new. It is a well-known fact to many that actor, Gracy Singh is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. But what many don't know is how the actor squeezes out time to practice and pursue her passion for dance.

Gracy Singh is currently busy shooting for her show 'Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein' on &TV. But that does not deter the actor from rehearsing her Bharatnatyam routines on the sets! In fact, she makes it point to break into dancing in between her lunch breaks and long takes. Gracy's passion for acting and dance goes back to her school days. She started taking Bharat Natyam lessons during her vacations while studying at Manav Sthali School. The spark of dancing and performing only grew more as years went by. Becoming an accomplished classical dancer Gracy formed her own dance troupe and now performs worldwide while she juggles between her shoots for Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein.

The actress was recently caught on camera while she ran to her makeup room during the break only to be found practising her Bharatnatyam routine. Talking about it, Gracy shared, "We must always find time to do things that we love and for me, that has always been dance. For me, dance is the closest thing to magic, literally. I find it therapeutic and it calms me when I'm stressed. Whenever I find some time in the midst of the shoot, I quickly find a corner to practice, which I often find easily (smiles)."

Watch Gracy in her divine avatar on Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein every Mon-Fri at 9:00 PM only on &TV.

