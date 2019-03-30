Do you know how to cook? Student asks Priyanka Gandhi. Here's her reply

national

While interacting with students of Sunbeam school in Faizabad, here's what Priyanka Gandhi said about cooking

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Bringing down the soaring political temperature, Congress' star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amidst a light-hearted conversation here shared that she "loves to cook."

While interacting with students of Sunbeam school in Faizabad, Priyanka said that she has been cooking since the age of 15 and that when she is back home, she enjoys her time in the kitchen. The otherwise fierce Congress leader, proudly bragging about her culinary skills also divulged that she specialises in Italian and Thai cuisines.

"I am a good cook and have been cooking since the age of 15. I love cooking Italian food and I can cook very good Italian and Thai food. Whenever I am back at my home, I love to cook," she said, when asked by a student, whether she knows how to cook.

On being asked to share her dream or aim for future India, Priyanka said, "I want to see an India where your religion is not questioned. I want to see an India where women are equal to men, where women are not treated the way they are treated today. I want to see an Indian where everyone has not just equal rights in the Constitution but where those equal rights are and understand how those rights influence and change the country. My dream for India is that young people like you should be able to achieve whatever you want."

Priyanka on Friday held a roadshow in Ayodhya. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the counting will take place on May 23. Polling in Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, will go to polls in all seven phases.

