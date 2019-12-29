Do you know Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone love tucking into traditional Sindhi fare on Sunday?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

No, we are not talking about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's constant PDA on social media but their Sunday ritual whenever they are in Mumbai. The two love tucking into traditional Sindhi fare on their day off.

There's a well known sweet mart in Khar, which dishes out dal pakwan, a must in most Sindhi homes on Sundays, along with the kadi. The star couple relishes it. When we caught up with Deepika Padukone recently during an interaction for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, she said that she liked eating Sindhi food even before she married a Sindhi. She particularly likes the sai bhaji and Sindhi curry. So it is not that Ranveer has inculcated a taste for Sindhi food in her.

Being a Bengaluru girl, she, of course, loves her coffee and spicy rasams. She still gets her masalas and coffee powder from her hometown. Mum Ujjala ensures that Dippy's' kitchen is always stocked with it.

Padukone and Singh tied the knot in November last year and it was one of the grandest events of 2018. They both have worked in three films so far and are all set to unite for their fourth, the Kabir Khan directorial, '83, all set to release on April 10, 2020. It shall be a busy year for the actress.

She has Chhapaak coming up on January 10, and then she'll start shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release in February 2021. She also has a film on Draupadi coming up that'll release on Diwali 2021. And of course, she's also in talks to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for a romantic comedy.

