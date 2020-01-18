Do you know Smriti Irani likes to paint?

Union Minister Smriti Irani is an ardent Instagram user and she keeps entertaining her fans with her memes, posts which are inspiring, some with her family and more.

This time, however, she revealed her hidden talent in her latest post. In the post, Smriti Irani is seen indulged in a serious painting session. She captioned it and wrote, "There are times I've been known to paint."

View this post on Instagram There are times I’ve been known to paint ....ð¶‍âï¸ð A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJan 17, 2020 at 3:15am PST

Her fans were left impressed and took to the comments section to praise her. "Wow Didn't know about your this talent," a user commented. "Awesome. A multitalented woman" wrote another user.

Smriti Irani is known for her wit. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of a mug which had 'Mrs Always Right' written on it.

