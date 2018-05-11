Do you know tennis babe Caroline Wozniacki's favourite places?

Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki selects her favourite places in the world



Caroline Wozniacki

Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki enjoys the travelling aspect of her professional life. There are two places that are close to her heart. The first is Bora Bora Island in the South Pacific, and the second is New York.

Bora Bora is No. 1, she said because it's the place where her fiance David Lee proposed to her last year. "Last November, I had just won the WTA finals in Singapore against Venus Williams, and then David and I travelled to Bora Bora. And it was better than expected because David proposed to me on the beach at sunset (picture above). I couldn't be happier. He's my soulmate," Wozniacki told New Zealand website Stuff.co.nz.



David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki

NY is all about retail therapy, she said. "New York is my favourite city because of the shopping, especially around Soho and the Upper East Side. It has a real European feel to it. It really is the city that never sleeps. It's a bonus that it's not too far from Europe either," added Wozniacki, who loves Thai cuisine. So, what's next on her travel list? "Alaska, because I love the outdoors and fishing," she said.

