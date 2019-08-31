Do you know what got Ajinkya Rahane emotional?

cricket

Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his century during the first Test v West Indies last week. Pic /AFP

Kingston (Jamaica):

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has revealed that he was a "little bit emotional" after he scored a match-winning hundred in the Antigua Test, his first in two years.

Rahane played scored 81 and 102 in the two innings he played in the first Test against West Indies which India won by a huge margin of 381 runs. "I was a little bit emotional," Rahane told reporters on Thursday. "I thought 10th hundred was really special. I wasn’t thinking about any particular celebration, it came out automatically. It took me two years to get that 10th hundred.

"As I said the process always matters to me a lot. Preparations before each and every series is very important. I was actually doing that throughout the two years, and so [this hundred] was really special," he added.

In Antigua, Rahane came to bat when the team was in a spot in the first innings when India were 25-3 and in the second when they needed to build a lead. Rahane said he wasn’t thinking about personal milestones and was just trying to play as per the situation.

"We were under pressure [in the first innings]. I thought West Indies bowled really well in that session, throughout that day. It was an opportunity for me to do something special for my team. I think because of the situation I wasn’t thinking about myself because it was important to get that partnership going — one player has to stay and bat and we knew that," Rahane said.

