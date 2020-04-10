Do you know which was the toughest role for Ronit Roy?

We are all aware of how actors dedicate themselves to their craft and give breath-taking performances for delighting viewers. Not many know that it is by no means an easy task to do so. Veteran actors have time and again gone the extra mile to ensure an impeccable presentation. One such actor is Ronit Roy who has showcased his expertise with multiple projects. One role that the seasoned actor will always remember as the toughest that he has portrayed will be that of SP Prithvi Singh IPS in the critically acclaimed series – Hostages!

Ronit Roy talking about the show said, "Although I've played various roles over almost 3 decades, playing Prithvi Singh in Hostages was a challenge. Prithvi, a police officer has to exercise all his inner strength and steadfastness of character when his world comes crashing down. As an actor, I could only imagine what our real police officers go through balancing their duty, families and their personal struggles.

It gives me great joy to announce that Hostages will now be telecast on Star Plus and a lot more of you will be part of this journey of mine. Will be anxiously waiting for your comments the channel's social network. Enjoy the show, be safe, stay at home."

Hostages is an Indian crime thriller web video series directed by Sudhir Mishra. The riveting storyline chronicles around Surgeon Dr. Mira Anand (Tisca Chopra) who is scheduled to perform a routine operation on the chief minister, but the night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate her unwitting patient in order to save her family, forcing her to make a decision. Stars Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy feature in the presentation along with a talented ensemble comprising of Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor.

Tune in to 'Hostages' starting 13th April every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm only on Star Plus

