Do you know who was the first person to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for the last seven years, and are blessed with the baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan, who has become everyone's favourite. The toddler is about to turn three on December 20 and there could be a grand celebration coming his way.

Coming to Kareena, she recently spoke at a brand endorsement about the first person that came to know about the good news. Talking about the same, she said, "Obviously, the first person was my husband. Being super-excited and wanting it to have happened, it was the greatest joy ever. I think it’s the greatest joy for any woman who wants to have a child."

And coming to Good News, the actress' next film is ironically titled Good Newwz, which is all set to release on December 27, and also starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by debutant director Raj Mehta, the film is a comedy cum drama that narrates the tale of two married couples that discover to their horror the husbands' sperms have reached the wrong wives.

The actress will also have a very busy 2020 and give her fans as many as three releases. The first one would be Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The next one would be Karan Johar's Takht, with an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

And lastly, she'll also star with Aamir Khan for the third time in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is all set to release on Christmas 2020.

