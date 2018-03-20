Do you know who's Mouni Roy's 'best boy-friend'?

Looks like Mouni Roy has made herself comfortable on Brahmastra's set in Bulgaria where the film is being shot



Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy now considers Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji a buddy. The telly actor, who features with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the action adventure, posted pictures on Instagram with Ayan. She wrote, "Howard Roark + Lazlo Strange + Young Dumbledore. The best boy-friend (sic)." Looks like the Naagin actor has made herself comfortable on the set in Bulgaria where the film is being shot.

Some pictures of these new BFFs are here for you:

Earlier we had also reported, how Mouni is bonding with Alia Bhatt, who is the leading lady of Brahmastra. according to sources, Mouni is having a "ball of a time" working with Alia. The schedule is hectic, keeping them busy for most part of the day. But after the shoot wraps up, Bhatt and Roy are certain to party at nightclubs every day. In fact, we hear, they do not need Mukerji and Kapoor for company, leaving the boys to discuss football.

