Do you know why Nick Kyrgios lost the second set against Roger Federer?
Federer beat Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in a Laver Cup match in Switzerland over the weekend
Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has told his Laver Cup teammates that he lost the second game of the second set against Roger Federer recently because he was distracted by a good-looking girl in the stands and that he nearly proposed to her. Federer beat Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in a Laver Cup match in Switzerland over the weekend. Thereafter a video emerged, showing Kyrgios walking back to his bench after taking a 2-1 lead in the second set, and telling his teammates, "I lost concentration. I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now."
