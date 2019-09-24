Do you know why Nick Kyrgios lost the second set against Roger Federer?

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has told his Laver Cup teammates that he lost the second game of the second set against Roger Federer recently because he was distracted by a good-looking girl in the stands and that he nearly proposed to her. Federer beat Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in a Laver Cup match in Switzerland over the weekend. Thereafter a video emerged, showing Kyrgios walking back to his bench after taking a 2-1 lead in the second set, and telling his teammates, "I lost concentration. I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates