MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Do you know why Nick Kyrgios lost the second set against Roger Federer?

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 09:21 IST | A correspondent

Federer beat Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in a Laver Cup match in Switzerland over the weekend

Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has told his Laver Cup teammates that he lost the second game of the second set against Roger Federer recently because he was distracted by a good-looking girl in the stands and that he nearly proposed to her. Federer beat Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in a Laver Cup match in Switzerland over the weekend. Thereafter a video emerged, showing  Kyrgios walking back to his bench after taking a 2-1 lead in the second set, and telling his teammates, "I lost concentration. I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now." 

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

roger federertennis newssports news

Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK