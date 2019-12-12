Do you know why Shriya Saran was recenty questioned by the police at the London Airport?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shriya Saran has been active as an actor for many years now, and the actress doesn't need any introduction. She has dabbled with both Tamil and Hindi films over the years and established her clout in the fraternity. She's currently in London shooting for her upcoming film, Sandakaari.

But what happened to the actress at London Airport was both unexpected and shocking. The unit had to film one of the scenes at the London Airport that also featured Saran. And for this very reason, she was present at one of the areas of the vicinity. Little did she know that the area was one of the highly secured ones and needed special permission for visits.

She was subsequently questioned by the police and the team presented the legal documents to the police and the matter was finally settled. Coming back to the aforementioned film, it also stars Vemal and is touted to be the remake of the Malayalam film, The Boss, which was itself inspired by the Hollywood flick, The Proposal.

And as far as Saran is concerned, she has given some truly memorable films to audiences like Sivaji: The Boss, Awarapan, and more recently, Drishyam. Here's more power to her characters and performances and hope we can see more of her.

