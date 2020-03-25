Do you love Tiger Shroff's action and dance? Now time to love his singing!

Because people are not allowed to step out of their homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak, they are devising new techniques and tricks to stay connected and in touch. Face-time would be too mainstream, so how about an Antakashri challenge on social media? That's what Bollywood celebrities have begun to indulge in.

Ananya Panday nominated her first co-star Tiger Shroff for it and he even responded with a fantastic song. We always knew he was great in action and dance, but who knew he was equally effortless in singing? We will not reveal which song he crooned on.

Here you go with what is a pleasant surprise and something his fans would surely love:

Commenting on the video, his first co-star Kriti Sanon wrote- "Why have I never heard you sing before??? God, you sing so well!! Must try this professionally too Tigy! Now i am doubtful if I should take up ur challenge or not ... lol.." (sic)

Ananya Panday wrote- "Yay Tigey!!! Everyone finally knows what a good singer you are!! Was waiting for them to discover your 500th talent." (sic)

Apart from Kriti, Tiger also nominated Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, Armaan Malik, and Amaal Mallik. Let's see who responds first! But this is one challenge we would love to see more of since we want to know which actor is the best singer in town, meanwhile, Tiger rules the den!

