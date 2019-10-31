Do you remember Dwayne Johnson's iconic meme-worthy '90s turtleneck look?

Well look who has spoofed it...none other than his best friend Kevin Hart yet again trolls him dressed as Dwayne! The duo made a funny Halloween video to tease a new trailer for their upcoming adventure comedy film 'Jumanji: Next Level'.

Halloween to be celebrated Jumanji style. Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Jumanji: Next Level' on 13th December 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. According to the film's synopsis, in Jumanji: The Next Level the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

