MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Do you remember Dwayne Johnson's iconic meme-worthy '90s turtleneck look?

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 15:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The duo made a fun Halloween video to tease a new trailer for their upcoming adventure comedy film 'Jumanji: Next Level'.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account
Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account

Well look who has spoofed it...none other than his best friend Kevin Hart yet again trolls him dressed as Dwayne! The duo made a funny Halloween video to tease a new trailer for their upcoming adventure comedy film 'Jumanji: Next Level'.

Halloween to be celebrated Jumanji style. Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Jumanji: Next Level' on 13th December 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. According to the film's synopsis, in Jumanji: The Next Level the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

dwayne johnsonhalloweenhollywood newsEntertainment News

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary win Nach Baliye 9?

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK