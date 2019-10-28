Do you think Kiara Advani can recreate the iconic character of Poo? Watch this video and decide

Kiara Advani is busy with Good Newwz these days, her next film that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar posted a video on Instagram where both Khan and Advani recreated a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, featuring Poo, and we wonder whether Advani can be the new age Poo or not! Watch the video:

Johar posted another picture that also had the male leads along with singers Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu. It seems the team shot for a special song and we cannot wait. Have a look:

Good Newwz has been in the making for quite some time and its release date has been changed twice. It was supposed to release on July 19, 2019, and then September 6, and now finally arrives on December 27. In case you were unaware, the film showcases the subject of surrogacy and Kumar plays a Delhi-based businessman. After Filhaal and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, this is another film based on the bold subject.

Advani has a lot of other films lined-up for next year. She'll star in Indoo Ki Jawaani, releasing on June 5, 2020, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, scheduled to release on July 31, Guilty, a Netflix original by Dharma Productions, Laxmmi Bomb, releasing on May 22, and Shershaah, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

