Doctor aborts 15-year-old's baby, throws foetus in garbage while driving home

An Ahmedabad-based doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly conducting an abortion of a 15-year-old girl and disposing of the foetus secretly.

According to police, the accused doctor, who runs a hospital in Ahmedabad, conducted the abortion of the girl, who was five months pregnant, on July 6 and later tried to secretly dispose of the foetus in the garbage, reported Indian Express.

“The doctor has been running a hospital for the past 29 years. On July 6, he conducted abortion of the 15-year-old girl who was five months pregnant. He charged her Rs 15,000 and later asked her to go home. On his way back home, the doctor threw the foetus at a garbage site,” a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

Police said they tracked the minor and also caught the 19-year-old man who made her pregnant. “The 19-year-old man has already been arrested under charges of rape and the relevant sections of POCSO Act,” added the police officer.

The doctor has been booked under Section 318 (secretly burying or disposing of the dead body of a child intentionally to conceal their birth) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

