Search

Doctor allegedly removes kidney during operation in Uttar Pradesh

Jun 23, 2018, 20:03 IST | PTI

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Vibhu Garg working with a private hospital operated upon Ikbal (60) on Friday

Doctor allegedly removes kidney during operation in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image

A doctor has been booked here for allegedly removing the kidney of a patient during a kidney stone surgery, the police said on Saturday. According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Vibhu Garg working with a private hospital operated upon Ikbal (60) on Friday.

They alleged that the accused doctor removed the kidney of the elderly man during the operation, Circle Officer Yogender Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused, he said, adding the case was being investigated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Woman loses control of her car, runs over people in Mumbai

Tags

national newsCrime Newsuttar pradesh