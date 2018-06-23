Doctor allegedly removes kidney during operation in Uttar Pradesh

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Vibhu Garg working with a private hospital operated upon Ikbal (60) on Friday

Representational Image

A doctor has been booked here for allegedly removing the kidney of a patient during a kidney stone surgery, the police said on Saturday. According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Vibhu Garg working with a private hospital operated upon Ikbal (60) on Friday.

They alleged that the accused doctor removed the kidney of the elderly man during the operation, Circle Officer Yogender Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused, he said, adding the case was being investigated.

