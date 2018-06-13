Doctor charged for raping woman patient after sedating her; booked

According to the official, more such cases may come to light against the doctor who allegedly used to sedate women patients coming to his clinic in Angadh village by administering an injection before raping them

A doctor has been booked on charge of raping a woman patient in his clinic near Vadodara in Gujarat by sedating her under the pretext of treatment, police said today. The Ayurvedic doctor, who used to practice allopathy, has been on the run while his compounder has been arrested, a police official said.

According to the official, more such cases may come to light against the doctor who allegedly used to sedate women patients coming to his clinic in Angadh village by administering an injection before raping them. Police have registered an FIR against the doctor under various sections of the IPC including 376 (punishment for rape) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) on complaint of a woman.

Quoting the complainant, the official said the compounder had filmed the incident at the behest of the doctor who blackmailed the woman into having physical relations with him multiple times. The alleged incidents took place around two months ago. The official said around seven clips have emerged in which the doctor is purportedly seen in compromising position with various women. Police have formed various teams to trace the doctor.

