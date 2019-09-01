Doctor commits suicide by jumping off hospital's 8th floor in Delhi

national

The deceased has been identified as Pallav who was a doctor by profession and a native of Assam

A 44-year-old-man allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the building of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital complex, police stated. The deceased has been identified as Pallav, was a doctor by profession and a native of Assam. According to news agency ANI, the police stated that the deceased jumped from the eighth floor of the hospital. Primarily it suggests that he has committed suicide; however, no suicide note was recovered from the deceased, said police. Police said that an investigation is underway.

In another incident, the body of a 21-year-old youth was found hanging over the Bhayander Railway Bridge. After local fisherman noticed it, they immediately informed the police. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Rajdev Yadav, 21, who was residing in a rented flat in Koparkhairane. The deceased was an employee at the airline ticket booking office situated in Mahape located near Ghansoli in New Mumbai. He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the Bhayander railway bridge with a noose made from a saree.

"Information was received that an unknown male was hanging over the Bhayander railway bridge. Ajit Singh, along with GRP, RPF officials and a hamal reached the spot immediately. The Navghar police also reached the spot and helped bring down the body," said an official. "While the official searched his bag, several documents were found which revealed his identity as Rajdev Shantram Yadav age 21, residing in Sevata apartments, Copper sector 19 C, New Mumbai," said police official Ajit Rathod from Navghar police station.

