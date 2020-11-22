Doctor commits suicide over wife's affair

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A doctor, who worked in a prominent hospital in Gurugram, has allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with poison at his flat on Saturday over his wife's alleged extramarital affair, the police said.

A complaint was filed against the deceased's wife by his father, Vinod Sodhi, at Sector-50 police station in Gurugram.

The deceased has been identified as Manuj Sodhi (47), a native of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

Sodhi was living with his wife Monika and children in Orchid Petals Society at Sector-49 here. The couple had a love marriage around 22 years ago.

Victim's father in his complaint said that Monika is a teacher in a renowned school in Gurugram.

"Manuj had informed us about Monika having an affair with someone for last three years. Tensed over his wife's affair, he injected himself with poison," Vinod said in his complaint.

"The neighbour saw him unconcious and rushed him to the doctor before calling the police. He was declared brought dead by the doctors," Vinod added.

The police reached the hospital and took the body in its custody for medical examination. Further investigation is on in the case.

