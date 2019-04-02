Doctor falls off train in tussle with phone thieves in Mumbai, loses leg

crime

The man who took the train from Mankhurd, got shoved by one of the men after which he fell off the train and on to the tracks

Representational image

A 54-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh lost his leg in a tussle with phone thieves after he fell off the train at Reay Road. The victim identified as Akhtar Ali Khan, a homeopath, came to Mumbai to look for a groom for his daughter and was residing with friends in the eastern suburbs.

According to TOI, Khan took a train from Mankhurd for Sandhurst Road and was travelling in the second-class general compartment at 1.30 pm when he received a call. “There was no network in the compartment and I couldn’t hear the caller. At Reay Road station, I moved close to the door to return the call. Just before the train began to move, two young men got in. They snatched my phone and one of them got off. I was struggling with the other one when the train began to move. He then shoved me, following which, I lost my balance and rolled off to the end of the platform and landed on the tracks when the train then ran over my left leg,” Khan said.

“People were clicking photos and videos on their phones. My leg was hanging from my knee and I clutched it, dragging it along with me,” added Khan. The police arrived and informed his neighbour in Uttar Pradesh who later informed Khan’s family.

Doctors performed a surgery where Khan’s leg was amputated below the knee on Sunday. According to the doctors, Khan had fractured his ankle and tibia when he was brought to the hospital. He is in a stable condition after the surgery and will also be referred to a psychiatrist for counselling. Khan stated he remembered the faces of the thieves clearly and could identify them if they were caught. GRP officials are scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the station for further details and the accused are likely to be drug addicts.

