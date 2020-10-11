Doctor in the house! Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene launches his Youtube channel

Madhuri Dixit-Nene shared on social media that doctor hubby Shriram Nene has launched a YouTube channel to talk about health and lifestyle. It will also talk about diet, food, fitness and parenting. "I'm excited to share that Ram has launched a new channel to bring together the best evidence-based information and experts in the healthcare space," the actor posted.

Here's the first video posted by Dr. Shriram Nene on his Youtube channel:

Nene, who has over 76K followers on Instagram, too shared the news with his fans. He posted a teaser video of his channel and wrote in the caption, "Hey guys, I am excited to announce the launch of my YouTube channel Dr.nene. Let’s face it: there is no user’s manual that comes when we are born. It is tough to figure out what is best for each of us. We put this channel together to bring together the best evidence-based information and experts in the healthcare space to help you live your best lives. The goal is to raise awareness and thereby give better access to healthcare for everyone. We look forward to engaging with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial) onOct 9, 2020 at 5:22am PDT

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit, too, runs a Youtube channel, which goes by the name 'Madhuri Dixit Nene'. She has a whopping 163K subscribers to her channel. What's more interesting is some of her videos have reached over a million views too. From recipes to throwback memories, Madhuri's collection is full with a variety of interesting videos.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news