Doctor involved in multiple murders, other crimes arrested in Delhi

An Ayurveda practitioner and convicted serial killer, wanted after he jumped parole in a case in Rajasthan, has been arrested here by the Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The convicted serial killer has been identified as Devender Sharma, a Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree holder.



"Sharma had jumped parole in January while serving sentence at Central Jail, Jaipur in a murder case. He was involved in dozens of cases of kidnapping and murder of truck and taxi drivers registered in different police stations of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," the Crime Branch informed.



The arrested person and his accomplices used to dump bodies in Hazara Canal, Kashganj, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested twice for running a fake gas agency in Uttar Pradesh.



Sharma was also arrested for running kidney rackets in different states and disclosed to have got more than 125 kidney transplant done in the period from 1994 to 2004 with the help of doctors and middlemen. He had recently married and was residing secretly at Baprola, Delhi.

